Diverse tacts are helping win the weed battle

RECENT findings from a Western Australian paddock survey spanning six years has found 72 per cent of cropping paddocks had fewer than 10 grass weeds per metre square, regardless of herbicide resistance status.

The survey was conducted from 2010 to 2015 by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and included data from 184 paddocks spanning 14 million hectares of cropping land.

The research was supported with Grains Research and Development Corporation investment.

The weeds aspect of the research was recently published by Martin Harries, the lead researcher on the project, as part of his PhD.

Mr Harries reported that WA is winning the weed control battle.

Mr Harries said that in the majority of cases, people are effectively managing weeds - despite high levels of resistance - by using a diverse range of tactics.

"By using a range of integrated weed management practises, plus a reasonable diversity of herbicides, growers were able to keep weeds at low numbers," Mr Harries said.

"Weeds were at quite low levels in the majority of paddocks, despite that in more than 90pc of paddocks we had ryegrass that tested positive to at least one herbicide.

"That shows weed scientists, farmers and agronomists have done a great job at keeping the weed numbers down even though herbicide resistance continues to increase."

Glyphosate was the most frequently used herbicide, with pretty much every paddock receiving a shot of glyphosate every year.

However, 45pc of glyphosate application to canola was applied as a single active, which represents a resistance risk for a range of weed species.

Trifluralin use was also very high, however at the time of the study, there were fewer other pre-emergent herbicide options than are available today, so now Trifluralin is commonly used in a mix with other pre-emergent, soil-residual herbicides.

As part of the trial, DPIRD engaged grower groups from around the State, including Mingenew-Irwin Group, Facey Group, Liebe Group and WA No-Tillage Farmers Association.

One hectare was selected from each of 184 different paddocks, spread from Yuna towards Ravensthorpe, and monitored four times a year.

The idea was to measure the biology of what was happening in the paddocks, mainly to do with weeds, disease and nutrients and relate that back to what rotations, inputs and management the farmers were using.

Mr Harries said while they got a reasonable summary of the information at the end of the project, there was a lot of data that was left not yet analysed.

"That seemed a bit of a waste considering the amount of effort everyone had gone to, so I decided to do a PhD and look at the data in further detail to see if there was more information to garner from it," he said.

"This information on the weeds is first, but I'll be working on the nutrients, plant diseases and yields next."

One of the main findings made so far is that there had been a reduction in the amount of pasture being sown, particularly in the northern region where herbicide resistance is most common.

Pastures that were in the rotation were very sparse and had very few legumes in them, or pastures had been dropped completely as growers didn't want them in there increasing the ryegrass numbers.

Mr Harries said growers also switched from grain legumes to other crops, particularly an increase in canola and a reduction in pulses and lupins.

"That again correlated to the weed control within the different land uses, it showed that farmers were selecting options with strong weed control possibilities," he said.

"The only problem with that is that we've lost a lot of legumes out of the system, so while WA growers are having a good win with weed control, it may be at the expense of diverse rotations."

While the study has so far shown growers have done a fantastic job at controlling herbicide resistant weeds, the next part will look at whether the changes in rotation associated with that are having an impact on nutrition or diseases.