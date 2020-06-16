Keeping things simple at Dowerin

SIMPLICITY is key for mixed enterprise farmers Ashley and Tracy Jones at Dowerin.

In 1904 the Jones family established their farm in the Ejanding area near Dowerin.

Ashley is the fourth generation in his family to farm since he returned from boarding school in 1984.

The farm has been a great environment for Ashley and Tracy to raise their four teenage boys Kelly, Lewis, Darcy and Cameron.

Lewis, Darcy and Cameron are currently boarding at Guildford Grammar School and Kelly works in retail at Reece's Plumbing in Perth.

The property consists of 6000 hectares of arable land and runs a flock of 2200-2400 Merino ewes, along with some hoggets.

"About 1200 are mated to Merinos and 1100 are mated to Poll Dorsets," Ashley said.

"We have the Poll Dorsets because they are mated over our cull ewes so we can turn the lambs off quicker."

"All of our crossbred and wether lambs get sold and we keep all of our Merino ewe lambs."

Ashley said that they use Merinos because they are a good dual-purpose, Wheatbelt sheep.

"We are pretty comfortable with where we are at with our breeding," Ashley said.

In addition to their sheep enterprise, the Jones' also have a cropping program including wheat, barley, lupins and some canola.

"We are mainly driven by cropping, we run sheep but we are a wheat focused enterprise," Ashley said.

To help run the farm the Jones' have two full-time employees Peter Richards and Brent Archer as well as part-time worker Chloe Archer.

Joining of the ewes occurs in January for lambing in June.

"It's a good time to lamb because they're hopefully coming down onto green feed," Ashley said.

"And we have found that the ewes seem to mate better in January."

When it comes to weaning the Jones' wean their lambs at a young age.

"We start weaning in the first week of September, so the eldest would be 13 weeks old," Ashley said.

"We try to get them off when they're sappy and it works with our shearing," Ashley said.

The Jones' shear in September and cut about 100 bales of wool annually.

When sourcing their rams the Jones' use the JS Jones & Son, Ejanding stud, Dowerin.

The Jones generally sell their lambs to WAMMCO and aim for a target dressed weight of 22-23kg.

Ashley uses stock agent Jeff Brennan, Elders Wongan Hills and wool representative Russell Wood, Elders Wyalkatchem.

"They've been an integral part of our successful sheep enterprise, and it's always more enjoyable when you have good people to help you," Ashley said.

The past season was a tough one for the Jones', with a lack of rainfall affecting both the cropping and sheep enterprise.

"It was pretty dry, but we managed to get through because of having the diversity of sheep in our system," Ashley said.

Luckily for producers, the price of lambs has helped during the tougher times.

"The first 30 years I farmed sheep, it just wasn't as profitable but now over the last five years with prices where they are it is a really good time to have sheep.

"I'm probably running half the sheep I used to run and twice as profitable and that's mainly due to price," Ashley said.

This season has already shown positive signs, with the Jones' having already received 20-30mm on top of some good summer rain.

"It's been a reasonable start to the season, with very little sheep feeding required since the rains in February," Ashley said.

Lick feeders have proved to be an advantageous method of feeding sheep for the Jones'.

"They have made a big difference, particularly with time and food wastage," Ashley said.

"The lick feeders also help at lambing time, it means we are not going around the sheep trail feeding, so the ewes aren't running off and leaving their lambs," Ashley said.

Ashley said that they don't feedlot many of their sheep but if they do the feed is either pellets or a mix of oats, vetch and lupins.

"They seem to do well on it," Ashley said.

The Jones' grow a lupin and vetch fodder crop, which they wean their lambs onto.

Being more crop focused means that Ashley doesn't allow grasses to grow in his pastures for sheep feed.

"My pasture has to be grass-free, it is cheaper to feed sheep than to leave grasses in my pasture," Ashley said.

"That's why we can get them off without putting them in a feedlot," Ashley said.

"One of the problems with lupins and vetch is that it is really hard to get radish out of but when you put your lambs in the first thing they eat is the radish and then the vetch, so you're left with freestanding podded lupins."

Ashley has found there to be several benefits of growing this kind of crop.

"We don't have to put any nitrogen into the soil for the crop in the following year and even the year after that it would only need a minimal amount. The other value of having the lupins in with the vetch is the stalks hold the land together to mitigate any erosion," Ashley said.

"So you get a clean crop, you get nitrogen and you get your lambs off quickly without having to supplement feed."