Kulin races another COVID casualty

Kulin Bush Races chairman Tom Murphy with daughters Grace (left) and Maggie.

ANOTHER casualty of COVID-19 has sadly been announced with the cancellation of the hugely popular Kulin Bush Races.

After a sell-out event last year, the committee announced the festivities are called off for 2020 due to the coronavirus.

It's a massive blow to the small Wheatbelt community, as for the past 25 years the not-for-profit event has attracted more than 4000 punters to the town.

Funds raised from the bush races have widely contributed to local projects, such as medical facilities, youth programs, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and more.

Chairman Tom Murphy said although it was a shame to cancel the races, the committee will utilise this time to focus on other aspects of the event.

"We are putting our efforts into a whole new website and refreshing our branding, as after 25 years, both of these need a facelift and it will also create a better online experience for our race-goers," Mr Murphy said.

The committee also plans to get involved in other town projects and revamp some of the track amenities, but most importantly it was planning how to come back bigger and better in 2021.

"The whole reason for the bush races is to make Kulin a better place to live and visit," Mr Murphy said.

"From a personal perspective, it has been a bizarre situation, as I have just taken over the reins from Graeme Robertson who, after 25 years of service to the committee as chairman, stepped down after the 2019 event.

"I would never have thought I'd have to cancel my first event as chairman."

Mr Robertson said while the situation was unfortunate, something positive could come out of it for the committee.

"In all honesty, it has been a difficult decision for all involved, but the committee and community would learn some great lessons from this and would only add to its resilience," Mr Robertson said.

The Kulin Bush Races committee encouraged Western Australians to venture out and explore the region, support local businesses and of course, start planning their trip for the 2021 event.

The committee also urged people to keep an eye on its social media pages as they still have some fun planned for later in the year.