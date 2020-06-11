Humble egg keeps on rolling during COVID-19

Retail egg sales have subsidised the loss of sales from cafes, bakeries and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic - well, for one Launceston-based business anyway.

Pure Foods Eggs general manager Danny Jones said when the pandemic first hit they were concerned.

Now he believes a spike in people cooking at home has helped stave off any drop in demand.

"We were a little bit worried for a while because we wondered what would happen when restaurants and bakeries started to close down but we weren't very worried for long because we got this spike in demand from chain supermarkets and other retailers," Mr Jones said.

Along with increased retail demand the pandemic has also seen Pure Foods reach a significant charitable milestone.

About eight years ago the company started selling special packs of eggs and donating 20 cents per dozen to the Save the Tasmanian Devil Appeal.

"We donate that money directly to the University of Tasmania [and] recently we reached a milestone of $250,000," Mr Jones said.

"That money is spent on researching the disease and also on the quarantining and re-homing of Tasmanian Devils."

"It is quite a big selling line for us, Tasmanian consumers have just embraced it, they just love it," he said.

