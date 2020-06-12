SUPPORT organisation Rural Aid has launched a new campaign to help farmers and rural communities get back on their feet.



Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said after a tough start to the year, Australian farmers needed help to rebuild, having dealt with bushfires, flood, drought and now COVID-19.

"This end of financial year, we are asking for your support so we can help our farmers well into the future," Mr Warlters said.

"In some areas, rain has been welcomed but will only make a tangible difference short term. For others, a lack of rain has meant that restocking or planting a crop isn't an option.



"Many are also experiencing the cascading impacts of bushfires, and in some areas, floods.

"We're asking for your support so, we can continue to give Aussie farmers a hand by providing counselling, hay, drinking water and financial assistance. Help us work towards rebuilding, restocking and reminding our farmers they're not alone.

"If you're able, make a tax-deductible donation to help farmers and rural communities get back on their feet. Donations over $2 are tax deductible and every dollar counts."

Mr Warlters encouraged people who were not in a position to donate, to consider writing a digital Dear Farmer letter to give a shout out to our farmers or, if they knew of a farmer in need, send them our way and Rural Aid would do its best to help.

"Help us to support farming and rural families," he said.

Rural Aid has launched the EOFY campaign to get the message out - that the charity needed help to support Australian farmers who have been doing it tough.

"It's the foresight of our donors - large and small - last year that has afforded us the ability to assist and held us in good stead this year," Mr Warlters said.



"With your support, we can look forward to helping Australian farmers now and well into the future."

CLICK HERE for more information on Rural Aid.

The story Farmers continue to put food on the table first appeared on Queensland Country Life.