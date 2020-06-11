Bayer close to settling on US glyphosate cases

AGRIBUSINESS giant Bayer is reportedly close to doing a deal with many of the plaintiffs in the US suing the company on the grounds that its product Roundup caused them cancer.

Bloomberg late last month reported Bayer had reached verbal agreements with between 50,000 and 85,000 plaintiffs regarding claims that glyphosate had played a role in their illness.

A Bayer spokesperson would not confirm whether any cases had been settled out of court but said that court-ordered mediation was progressing 'constructively'.

They would not be drawn on the timing or the amount of money that could potentially be paid out.

Despite maintaining that glyphosate is safe for use Bayer has publicly indicated its willingness to engage in mediation to come to an out of court settlement if it is financially reasonable and provides a process to resolve potential future litigation.

Analysts been reported as saying markets would react favourably if Bayer spends $US10 billion ($A14.4 billion) or less on settling the cases.

There is no official figure surrounding how many cases there are against Bayer but some US media outlets have put the number as high as 125,000.

In Australia, the lawyers proceeding with two class actions against Bayer on the same grounds were contacted for comment but did not reply prior to deadline.

