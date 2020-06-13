WASDE report sends wheat south

THIS week's US Department of Agriculture (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report has sent new crop Australian wheat prices below $300 a tonne.

The USDA added a hefty slug to world wheat stocks, jacking up inventory across the globe, excluding China, which is not an active wheat trader, by four million tonnes.

In response, Australian futures values have dropped slightly, with the ASX January 21 futures contract at $297 on Friday.

The drop was more pronounced on the old crop spot price front, with Tobin Gorey, Commonwealth Bank commodity analyst reporting Port Adelaide port zone APW values falling by as much as $8 a tonne as Australia's wheat becomes increasingly uncompetitive on the export front.

Rabobank reported that the USDA numbers were a slight surprise to analysts globally.

The USDA has tipped an overall rise in world wheat production, with most forecasters tipping a small reduction.

Total wheat production worldwide for 2020-21 is estimated to come in at 773.4 million tonnes according to the report.

The reasoning for the USDA hike in tonnage was good yields in the US, which it believes will compensate for falls in Europe and Ukraine.

India, Turkey and China are all also tipped to have a better season.

Australia also plays a small role in the increase due to forecast better yields and larger plantings.

Rabobank, however, cautioned it felt there was scope for further reductions in the Russian crop due to dry weather.

This rise in production has led to an increase in USDA's estimated stocks of 5.7m tonnes.

