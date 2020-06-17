Wilson signs on at CBH for the foreseeable future

CBH Group chairman Jimmy Wilson.

JIMMY Wilson will remain at the helm of CBH Group for the foreseeable future, having had his employment contract renewed with no fixed term.

The chief executive officer's new contract includes a $400,000 long-term incentive bonus, as was originally outlined in the 2019 annual report and comes off the back of the co-operative posting its first loss in eight years.

A CBH Group spokesman said remuneration structures were aligned to the external market, considering role grading, labour market conditions and the CBH Group business performance.

"CBH uses external data sourced from remuneration specialists, such as Korn Ferry Group and Mercer Rewards," he said.

"Remuneration models are regularly benchmarked to the median of the Perth market for companies within the industrial and services sectors, this ensures remuneration remains fair and market competitive.

"Lead team members may be eligible for short and long-term incentives and these are outlined each year in our annual report."

In the year to September, Mr Wilson also received a short-term bonus worth $603,000, on top of his annual salary of $895,000 plus superannuation and other benefits.

The spokesman said short-term incentives are determined based on individual performance and group performance against Key Result Areas set by the board annually.

"Long-term incentives reward the creation of grower value over sustained periods of time and are designed to ensure an optimal balance between short and longer term business performance," he said.

CBH recorded a net loss after tax of $29.7m to September 30, a $63.2m turnaround from $33.5m in net profit it earned in the previous 12 months.

The last time Australia's largest non-distributing co-operative failed to show a profit was 2011 when its net after-tax loss amounted to $21.3m.