Patchy start to growing season seen across WA

THE start to the growing season in Western Australia has been patchy across the State and rainfall to date has been light or intermittent in the central, northern and south coastal regions.

According to the Grain Industry Associations of WA's June crop report, the grain yield potential in those areas at the moment is below average due to the lack of sub-soil moisture, the late timing of the break and the below average rainfall for the past three months.

Enough rainfall for reasonable crop establishment has eventuated in some of the eastern regions, the Lakes district, western areas of the Esperance zone and the western areas and central western regions of the Albany zone, with grain yield potential at this stage of the season at least average.

Report author Michael Lamond said the sown crop area across WA is up from 2019 due to summer rain in some regions and a positive seasonal outlook in March and April giving growers confidence to plant more area.

"Due to attractive sheep meat prices, pressure on available water and pasture for stock, the recent reduction in livestock numbers has seen a slight substitution of pasture to crop across large areas of the grainbelt," Mr Lamond said.

"With the impact of the China barley tariffs, due to new season price projections the reduction in barley plantings has been substantial, particularly in the traditional malt growing regions.

"The reduction in planned percentage of barley plantings in the central regions has been about 20 per cent."

Due to the later break in the north of the State, growers have also reduced barley plantings with most substituted for wheat.

The reduction in barley plantings in the southern regions of the State is less, closer to 5pc, substituted for wheat and oats as gross margins for feed barley are still a good option at current prices.

Mr Lamond said compared with 2019, the oat area is up significantly, in part due to the dedicated hay growers continuing to plant more area for export fodder and in part due to the substitution of food oats from barley that occurred in the last couple of weeks in May.

"The actual canola area in the ground has reduced slightly from a month ago due to some wind damaged paddocks being re-sown to cereal following the strong wind events," he said.

"The lupin area has been reduced to a much greater extent as many traditional lupin growers in the north of the State were holding off planting hoping for a decent rain in May rather than sowing dry.

"In the end, many paddocks intended for lupins did not get planted."

The majority of the grainbelt has not received a good soaking rain and the seasonal climate outlook for winter has backed off from above average rainfall to neutral rainfall outlook.

That is mainly due to the strength and proximity of high pressure systems blocking the rain bearing frontal activity that usually occurs in winter.