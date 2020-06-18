Concerns farm workers are being underpaid

ProcessWorx managing director Danielle McNamee said farmers can sometimes forget that as a business they need people management just as much as other businesses.

A NUMBER of farmers across the state are concerned other pastoralists might not be paying their workers enough.

Some farmers have made it clear they are worried about other farm practices not following the correct award leading to employees being underpaid.

ProcessWorx has a number of farming clients who have come on board after not following the proper procedures, leading them to seek out HR advisors to try to avoid the potential of thousands of dollars lost due to illegitimate employee management.

"Quite often you will have a situation where there has been an underpayment, which could have been a casual employee who has left the business and then put in an underpayment claim," Ms McNamee said.

"This leads to ProcessWorx getting involved to resolve these issues, often not before the farm has outlaid a considerable cost of potentially $1000's that could have been avoided if the proper procedures were in place in the beginning."

Overall most farmers are doing the right thing when it comes to HR on farm, with the issues mainly being caused by a lack of understanding in regard to compliance due to confusion over the legislation.

Ms McNamee said the most fundamental problem they see is that farmers that sit under the Pastoral Award are often inclined to pay a flat rate over the award to their employees and believe the award will not apply which essentially leads to them being unaware of underpayment.

"It is also essential for employees to have an Individual Flexibility Agreement in addition to the Employee contract under the Pastoral Award, but that is not essential for the WA farm employees awards," she said.

"It is best for the farmer to have an employment contract and an Individual Flexibility Agreement, as well as making sure the flat rate is sufficient."

In WA, two awards cover boardacre farms depending on the business structure, either the WA farm employees award or the Pastoral Award.

Both awards are incredibly different, which is why pay rates can vary a vast amount.