Support for gas project fires up protest

SPECIAL government assistance awarded to a gas exploration company exploring its assets in the Perth Basin has drawn criticism from the Lock The Gate Alliance.

Strike Energy Limited's West Erregulla gas project was recently awarded lead agency status in Western Australia, which is awarded to major resource and infrastructure projects where the proposed investment is significant or of strategic importance to the State.

The status will provide the project, 300 kilometres north of Perth, with case-management for government interfaces and assist the company in navigating government approvals processes and expediting timeframes.

Lock The Gate Alliance WA spokeswoman Simone Van Hattem told Farm Weekly the State government backing for a gas company now was like backing a lame horse.

"It's increasingly clear that the gas and fracking industry can't stand up on its own two feet without publicly funded assistance," Ms Van Hattem said.

"Gas companies such as Strike Energy should not be given special treatment just so they can cause environmental destruction to land and water.

"Major gas projects elsewhere are on hold or have been scrapped due to the coronavirus economic crisis and massive drop in the price of oil."

Ms Van Hattem said the State government instead needed to support renewable energy projects with lead agency status to encourage a faster transition to cleaner, cheaper and renewable energy.

"Renewable energy projects are already often cheaper to get off the ground than gas projects," Ms Van Hattem said.

"The McGowan government should be doing what it can to encourage a faster transition to these industries."

Strike Energy managing director and chief executive officer Stuart Nicholls said the lead agency status framework would help Strike meet the permitting and approvals timelines required to deliver gas under its aspired schedule.

"West Erregulla is one of the largest and lowest cost onshore conventional gas resources in Australia," Mr Nicholls said.

"Gas is an important driver of job and revenue creation to the Western Australian economy and is an enabler for a rapid reduction in the carbon intensity of our energy system by displacing coal and diesel-fired electricity generation which remains widespread throughout the State.

"When coupled with renewables, gas makes a reliable, sustainable and efficient partnership which can support Australia's aspired emissions reductions."

However Ms Van Hattem said opening the basin further to gas companies was possibly paving the way for fracking.

"We know there are shale and tight gas reserves in this basin and that companies would need to frack to extract that gas," Ms Van Hattem said.