Test for whole grain flour

A NEW test for checking if whole grain flour meets the official definition is now available to the Australian flour milling industry.

The test, developed and offered by the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC), will support consumer confidence by giving flour mills more evidence to support whole grain ingredient claims.

Project leader Hayfa Salman said the test would bolster consistency, compliance and transparency across the domestic milling industry.

"The vast majority of modern mills use roller milling, in which the endosperm is gradually separated from the bran and germ," Dr Salman said.

"The endosperm comprises the bulk of the wheat grain and is what white flour is made of, the separate components are then later recombined at the mill.

"Until now, there was no accepted method or process to validate the correct recombination of components."

With this new test, Australia's flour mills will be able to boost their ability to authenticate whole grain label claims.

Dr Salman said the development of the new testing method was spurred on by a revised definition from the global Whole Grain Initiative.

Whole grains shall consist of the intact, ground, cracked, flaked or otherwise processed kernel after the removal of inedible parts such as the hull and husk.

All anatomical components, including the endosperm, germ and bran must be present in the same relative proportions as in the intact kernel.

The whole grain authenticity model and testing method was developed by AEGIC, in collaboration with the Australian flour milling industry.