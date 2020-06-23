Industry welcomes return of vendors to saleyards

AUSTRALIA'S livestock industry has welcomed vendors back to saleyards and selling centres across Australia from Tuesday - although there's no changes being made by the WA Meat Industry Authority at the Muchea Livestock Centre just yet.

Vendors were previously prohibited from attending livestock sales as part of a suite of restrictions recommended in the COVID-19 National Saleyards Protocols.

The changes were necessary to ensure the safety of essential saleyard workers as well as the continuity of selling and the wider food supply chain and were agreed to by saleyard operators, agents, buyers, processors and producers in consultation with the Federal Government.

COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of people able to gather at the saleyards which caused WAMIA to specify essential staff only for the past few months.

People not buying livestock were asked to stay away while sellers were asked to drop their livestock off and leave.

Other saleyards across the State had similar restrictions in place.

While Eastern States saleyards have begun to relax restrictions they still require anyone attending saleyards to carry out social distancing and good hygiene practices.

"The industry was and remains acutely aware of the immense challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to reduce the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19," Australian Livestock Markets Association president Ken Timms said.

"However, we're excited now to be in a position to invite vendors back to our facilities to take part in the action and vibrancy of sale day - albeit with new precautions in place."

Mr Timms said it was of utmost importance that competitive bidding in saleyards was able to continue.

"Prospective buyers have never been denied the ability to purchase livestock from saleyards and can continue to compete through an accredited buyer, free of charge through their preferred agent or directly themselves either at the facility or via an on-line arrangement concurrent with live auctions."

Meat and Livestock Australia's reporting agents have also been permitted to return.

Vendors and buyers should check with their local selling centres to determine the exact requirements of access.