Grower estimates make for better CBH planning

GROWERS are being asked to provide estimates of their 2020-21 crop, in order to help CBH Group plan for harvest.

With the majority of farmers around the State having wrapped up their seeding programs, it is standard practice for CBH to ask for information on what has been planted.

This season, growers will have the option of submitting their estimates through Paddock Planner or the estimates form, both of which are accessed through the secure online portal LoadNet.

CBH chief operating officer Ben Macnamara said understanding the commodity and size of crops being grown in each area helped CBH make the best decisions about what services to offer at receival sites during harvest.

"What it really does for us is give a more detailed and better visual on where the crop is and what types and varieties are being grown in close proximity to each of the sites," Mr Macnamara said.

"We then go and determine what types of grains we should receive at each of the different sites to ensure growers are travelling as little distance as possible.

"It is vital growers let us know what their plans are so we can estimate how much grain may be produced in a region and provide growers with the storage and handling services they expect at harvest."

The co-operative is encouraging growers to use Paddock Planner because the technology enables growers to manage their cropping plans and submit estimates for each paddock delivered to CBH.

With growers estimates in Paddock Planner, CBH's planning capability is boosted, meaning growers are provided with segregations that match the grain types grown in their local area, quicker deliveries at harvest and additional storage, if it's needed.

Mr Macnamara said he realised security of growers information was something which had been raised many times, but it's something which is very much front of mind for them.

"There's three things we look at from a security of information perspective, with the first being that there is a privacy policy which an organisation of our size and magnitude is always going to have," he said.

"The next piece is around a collection statement, so we've enhanced the clarity around what we are using this information for and the last piece is that we have an IT department which is always focused on security of all of CBH's information.

"The information gathered is only used for the permitted purposes and it is certainly not shared with any grain marketers, including our own marketing and trading business."

In the past, when estimates have not been returned, situations have arisen where CBH was not aware of additional volumes delivered to particular sites which affected the service during harvest.

Mr Macnamara said that could cause frustration for growers and transporters during a busy period and the potential for additional costs for both CBH and other growers.

"Last year, in excess of 70 per cent of hectares were mapped in paddock planner," he said.

"Ideally we'd like to see that updated with what has been sown this year and we'd also like to see more hectares being reported.

"We have to ask for it every year because different factors change what people plant, canola hectares will be an interesting one and given the barley tariffs aspects, we'll be seeking to understand what changes growers made in that area."

This year, CBH will not be offering an incentive to growers who use Paddock Planner.

Mr Macnamara said the incentive was offered last year to encourage growers to participate in the new technology.

"The information we were provided by growers in Paddock Planner helped greatly with our planning for last year's harvest and provided us with insights into where investment is needed in the network for the long-term," he said.

"I can't emphasise enough how much our planning depends on the information that growers provide us in their estimates."