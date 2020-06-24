Growers provide $150,000 to charities

EMERGENCY food supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health programs and bushfire recovery support were among the key charitable causes which shared in $150,000 of funding this year.

Developed by the CBH Group and Main Roads WA, the Harvest Mass Management Scheme (HMMS) seeks to reduce the frequency of overloaded grain trucks during harvest.

Under the scheme growers can forfeit grain from overloaded trucks, with funds from the sale of this grain provided to Western Australian charities nominated by growers and CBH employees.

During the 2019-20 season, $150,000 was raised from the grain sales which has been donated to nine charities.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said the scheme provided grass roots charities and community organisations with valuable funding, with more than $1.5 million distributed since the scheme began in 2012.

"The HMMS continues to be an effective deterrent to the overloading of road transport in WA while giving back to regional communities at the same time," Mr Stead said.

"Through HMMS, growers are extending their support for charities that play a key role during these unprecedented times."

Details of the nine charities receiving funding are:

Mental Illness Fellowship of WA ($25,000)

Funds will be used for the Reach Out Program which supports those who have an existing experience of mental distress through providing consistent phone or online video support.

St John Ambulance WA ($25,000)

An additional 16 automated external defibrillators will be installed in grain growing regions.

Association of Volunteer Bushfire Brigades of WA ($25,000)

Support for regional bushfire brigades across WA.

Ronald McDonald House ($20,000)

Funds will be used for the Work of Heart program which provides educational sessions that support sick children and their siblings living in the Ronald McDonald House to complete their homework and education.

FoodBank ($20,000)

Funds will assist schools within WA's grain growing regions to participate in the School Breakfast Program and provides families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in grain growing regions with food hampers.

Asthma Foundation ($10,000)

The foundation's free telehealth service will benefit from these funds, enabling regional patients to access medical appointments and education with ease.

Farmers Across Borders ($10,000)

Funds will go towards the delivery of livestock feed to farmers in need across Australia.

Fiona Wood Foundation ($10,000)

Funds will enhance the delivery of education programs on the State government's telehealth service.

Mid West Charity Begins at Home ($5000)

Supports the continuation of financial assistance for Mid West families in need because of serious illness.