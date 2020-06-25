Expanded products from online portal

WIDE Open Agriculture (WOA) has announced new partnerships with regenerative and ethical food producers, allowing the company to expand and diversify its product offering at dirtycleanfood.com.au

Producing and selling multi-division food products forms a key element of WOA's revenue growth strategy.

This product expansion moves the company closer towards its vision for Dirty Clean Food to become a globally-trusted online sales platform.

The platform will connect conscious consumers with ethical and regenerative food products in domestic and global markets.

As sales continue to increase, totalling $392,689 for Q3 FY2020 from Western Australia alone, WOA has seen an opportunity to continue expanding its product offering and penetrate new domestic territories across Australia and South-East Asia.

The company is also experiencing increasing demand from regenerative farmers and ethical food producers seeking to supply products to sell on the DCF platform.

WOA managing director Ben Cole said now they had a fully operational direct-to-consumer sales portal and integrated logistics capability, expanding the offering was the next logical step towards growing and retaining its online customer base.

"The Dirty Clean Food website also has the capacity to offer business-to-business sales and we are already experiencing increasing sales to restaurants across WA as they begin to re-open as coronavirus restrictions ease," Dr Cole said.

Milk is sourced from Bannister Downs which strives to be a global leader in ethical dairy, which prioritises animal welfare and a minimal environmental impact including award-winning eco-packaging.

Free-range, pasture raised eggs are provided by Runnymeade Farms.

WOA has partnered with Chestnut Brae and Hamlet Pork to soon offer a range of pork products.

Initial customer demand has been very strong and confirms WOA's commercial strategy of partnering with regenerative and ethical producers to launch products online.

WOA has packaged rolled oats grown by farmers who own and manage farmland in the Arthur River and Kojonup areas.

The oats have been sustainability processed and have been dehulled, streamed and rolled to make a ready-to-use product.

WOA also continues to develop an oat milk product using oats from farmers committed to regenerative principles.

Oat milk has been identified as a sustainable alternative to almond, coconut and soy milk.

WOA is creating a range of ready-to-go meals prepared by some of Perth's top chefs and made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients to offer restaurant quality meals direct to consumers.

The first collaboration is with North Street Store, an award-winning bakery that has developed a range of meals perfect for sharing with family and friends.

DCF has partnered with high-quality food producers to expand customer choice at dirtycleanfood.com.au

Margaret River Woodfired Bread is supplying its sourdough range made with certified organic ingredients,

Bidjaronning Honey is selling its small batch ethical raw honey and WA bakery Miller & Baker is selling its freshly-milled regeneratively grown flour.