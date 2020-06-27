Premium property in Ferguson Valley

SITUATED in the heart of the Ferguson Valley is a rare opportunity to purchase this outstanding, picturesque lifestyle property of 40.45 hectares that is known as Mornington.

It's at a great, convenient location at the corner of Ferguson and Tyrrell Roads in the Dardanup shire and within easy reach of Bunbury.

Another great convenience to this location is the proximity to the tourist attractions of the Ferguson Valley.

Features of the property commence with the very large brick, timber and Colorbond homestead placed to enjoy the surroundings of the countryside.

The dwelling consists of three large bedrooms, three bathrooms, a powder room along with three toilets, plus one extra with a hand basin on the back porch.

There is a well-sized office with internet connection.

The open-plan living area is very large, with a spacious kitchen and meals preparation area, along with roomy living, dining, television and meals facilities.

Every feature of the house is tasteful, from the appliances to the floor coverings (including wool carpeted bedrooms) just to name a few.

There is a security alarm system, ceiling insulation, ducted vacuum system, underwater lighting in the swimming pool and much more.

Two interconnected rainwater tanks of 154,000 litres each service the house's water needs.

The State power grid system services electricity to the property, along with a 2.5 kilo volt-ampere solar system.

A 45,000L water tank, which is supplied by a windmill from a reliable soak, services the outside needs of the property.

Near the homestead is a large, fully enclosed, steel, Colorbond, powered all-purpose shed with concrete flooring.

A bitumen sealed driveway services the buildings.

In 2012 a set of all steel cattle yards was added to the property and are in excellent condition.

Mornington is divided into eight paddocks plus boundary fencing which is in fair to good condition, with some electrified to ensure livestock security.

The natural timber on the property consists of marri and jarrah on mixed soil types across very gently undulating country.

In all, Mornington offers a quality lifestyle opportunity on the doorstep of many features that the Ferguson Valley offers.

Mornington is considered to be offered way below the cost of the capital outlay that has been put into the property.

Price: Offers above $1.3m

Location: Ferguson

Area: 40.45ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Heath 0429 311 223