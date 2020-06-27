A unique piece of Bunbury's history

THIS special home, built in 1891 but not heritage listed, was once the Sandridge Park Golf Club.

Then comprising about four hectares, on an 81ha plus lot, it was owned by the family of doctor Ignatius Flynn.

The property was then converted into the golf course and club rooms called Sandridge Park Golf Links.

This is a beautiful piece of Bunbury's history which has been magnificently renovated while maintaining its heritage.

With the privacy and seclusion it offers, many wouldn't know of the secret behind the purpose-built, authentic four front gates and fencing.

However, once you enter through the gates, there awaits a home of beauty which was deeply engraved in Bunbury's history.

The three king-sized bedrooms and one double-sized bedroom all have high, ornate ceilings or cornices.

With two bathrooms and three toilets, the substantial and complete renovations are exquisite.

The kitchen renovations included a new wall oven and grill.

The sealed cork floored scullery provides an additional sink and an out-of-site bench preparation area.

Features such as high ceilings, polished jarrah floorboards, abundant natural light and new curtains and blinds throughout, all add to the house's classical charm.

The new, large, rear deck provides views over the lake, gardens and below ground refurbished swimming pool.

With a total roof area of 575 square metres, the roof has been fully serviced offering a 20-year Aqua Tech guarantee.

The 14 metre x 14m jarrah floor original golf club club room with an open fire has magnificent views over the lake and grounds.

Solar panels provide power offset and the house has ducted, reverse-cycle air-conditioning from three separate systems.

There's a two-car garage, including a galley workshop area and in-built bench.

Price: $915,000

Location: East Bunbury

Area: 2035m2

Agent: Harcourts Bunbury