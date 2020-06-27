Plenty of opportunity at Port Denison

RAY White Dongara has two quality coastal properties for sale at Port Denison with premium near river location.

2 Kennedy Heights is a four-bedroom, two bathroom home, built in 2002, on a 900 square metre block.

It has a double garage and convenient rear access perfect for a boat of caravan.

The house has an open-plan living and dining area with a split-system air-conditioner.

The kitchen features a gas stove, electric oven and rangehood, a pantry and great cupboard and bench space, including a breakfast bar.

The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, while the three secondary bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

The backyard is spacious with a covered patio reticulated lawn and gardens.

This property would be ideal for a family or retirees seeking a relaxing coastal lifestyle.

4A and 4B Kennedy Heights comprise two free-standing units, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Built in 2002, the homes are on an elevated site and have a beautiful outlook of the trees and river beyond.

The units have a split-system air-conditioner to the living areas.

The kitchens comprise a gas stove, electric oven and rangehood and pantry.

These units would suit an investor looking for a popular rental and holiday location, or an owner-occupier who might want to live in one unit and rent the other out.

There is also potential for subdivision as the units are on one title.

Price: Tenders closing Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Location: Port Denison

Area: 900m2 and 825m2

Agent: Ray White Dongara

Contact: Wayne Wickham 0418 888 391