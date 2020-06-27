Plenty of opportunity at Port Denison

RAY White Dongara has two quality coastal properties for sale at Port Denison with premium near river location.
2 Kennedy Heights is a four-bedroom, two bathroom home, built in 2002, on a 900 square metre block.
It has a double garage and convenient rear access perfect for a boat of caravan.
The house has an open-plan living and dining area with a split-system air-conditioner.
The kitchen features a gas stove, electric oven and rangehood, a pantry and great cupboard and bench space, including a breakfast bar.
The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, while the three secondary bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.
The backyard is spacious with a covered patio reticulated lawn and gardens.
This property would be ideal for a family or retirees seeking a relaxing coastal lifestyle.
4A and 4B Kennedy Heights comprise two free-standing units, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Built in 2002, the homes are on an elevated site and have a beautiful outlook of the trees and river beyond.
The units have a split-system air-conditioner to the living areas.
The kitchens comprise a gas stove, electric oven and rangehood and pantry.
These units would suit an investor looking for a popular rental and holiday location, or an owner-occupier who might want to live in one unit and rent the other out.
There is also potential for subdivision as the units are on one title.
- Price: Tenders closing Wednesday, July 22, 2020
- Location: Port Denison
- Area: 900m2 and 825m2
- Agent: Ray White Dongara
- Contact: Wayne Wickham 0418 888 391
- Peter Bradley 0427 218 511