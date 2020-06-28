Magnificent property offers peace and quiet

LOCATED north of Walpole and backing onto the Frankland State Forest with bitumen road frontage, this 89.84 hectare property suits a wide range of uses and is subdividable into two lots.

The property has an abundance of water from the 2ha creek-fed dam and a bore, as well as stored run-off water from the shed.

With so much water you can set up aquaculture with fish or marron, as there is plenty of space in the gully to create extra ponds.

The property would also be ideal for an orchard or to set up a plantation for produce such as avocados or macadamias.

The natural bush on the property of jarrah, karri, redgum and yellow tingle makes this listing an ideal setting for camping, bush walking and mountain biking.

With power connected to the property and a full 4G Telstra signal throughout, there is the possibility of ecotourism with glamping tents, kayaking, fishing and a wide range of activities.

A 25 metre x 15m high truss enclosed shed/workshop allows for plenty of storage.

Two rainwater tanks have a combined capacity of 30,000 litres.

The dam has a purpose-built overflow that runs water through a creek down to the Frankland River.

Being three kilometres from the Frankland River, the property and the adjoining Mount Frankland National Park have various bush tracks.

Having just one neighbour who shares a 200 metre common fence and being surrounded by State forest, you are guaranteed peace and quiet, so if you are an artist or a writer then tranquility is assured.

Once you have inspected this magnificent property you will be captivated by its beauty.

Price: $990,000

Location: North Walpole

Area: 89.84ha

Agent: Professionals PL Bolto & Co