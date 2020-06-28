Near new home offers affordable grandeur

Nutrien Harcourts is pleased to present 16 Grandis Way, Yakamia, to the market.

Set among many new homes within the area, a new owner will be positively house proud to call this street home.

Offering a substantial 204 square metres of living space, this brick and iron home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a huge family/living area, separate lounge room, large undercover alfresco with lined ceiling and external gas bayonet for entertaining and barbecues.

The home has the convenience of a double garage under the main roof with direct access into the home.

All bedrooms have wardrobes, including a well-sized, walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom.

The block of 700m2 is fully fenced with paved walkways down both sides of the home.

If you are looking for a spacious, well-built, near new home that is close to the Albany CBD, sporting facilities, shops, schools and services, then this home might be for you.

Price: $435,000

Location: Yakamia

Area: 700m2

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts