Near new home offers affordable grandeur

Near new home offers affordable grandeur

News
Aa

Set among many new homes within the area, a new owner will be positively house proud to call this street home.

Aa

Nutrien Harcourts is pleased to present 16 Grandis Way, Yakamia, to the market.

Set among many new homes within the area, a new owner will be positively house proud to call this street home.

Offering a substantial 204 square metres of living space, this brick and iron home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a huge family/living area, separate lounge room, large undercover alfresco with lined ceiling and external gas bayonet for entertaining and barbecues.

The home has the convenience of a double garage under the main roof with direct access into the home.

All bedrooms have wardrobes, including a well-sized, walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom.

The block of 700m2 is fully fenced with paved walkways down both sides of the home.

If you are looking for a spacious, well-built, near new home that is close to the Albany CBD, sporting facilities, shops, schools and services, then this home might be for you.

  • Price: $435,000
  • Location: Yakamia
  • Area: 700m2
  • Agent: Nutrien Harcourts
  • Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940
Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.