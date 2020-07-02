Hort Innovation backs cooking show to lift produce profile

THE 3.30pm television time-slot may not be exactly prime time but Hort Innovation is banking on audiences tuning in to discover how to better use fresh produce.

The research and development corporation is sponsoring Channel Ten's cooking show, My Market Kitchen.



The idea is to showcase grower stories, their produce and the research-driven innovations and practices growers use on farm.



Examples of innovations and on-farm practices audiences can expect to see include trial breeding sites for new varieties of custard apples, use of new technologies, treatment and prevention of diseases, and the value that industry leadership programs have provided to growers.

My Market Kitchen will feature growers in 12 segments of the show. The first segment appeared last Friday and the last will be on in September.

The show visits growers on their farms, and viewers hear stories about growing the food many Australian's eat every day.

Growers' produce is then transformed into easy and delicious meals.



Hort Innovation research and development manager and accredited dietitian, Jemma O'Hanlon, will appear to explain the nutritional benefits of the recipes, while also highlighting more than 27 industries, from almonds through to vegetables.

There has been a noted push from various organisations this year to lift fruit and vegetable consumption.

Last month, Hort Innovation launched its Good Mood Food campaign, while Growcom also released its Branch Out concept.

April saw the public presentation of the newly formed, Fruit and Vegetable Consortium, which is backed by key organisations to collectively push for comprehensive action to address the nation's complacency about eating fruits and vegetables.

Hort Innovation chief executive officer, Matt Brand said it was a strategic partnership in order to build and re-enforce the connection between Australian consumers and their growers.



"It's about connecting people with growers and the fresh produce that ends up on their plate, to enhance both physical and mental health," Mr Brand said.

"It's also a great chance to see Australian-led innovations and how growers use them on a day-to-day basis. We hope the end-result is that people want to eat more fruit, vegetables and nuts."



Custard apple grower, Daniel Jackson is one of the growers that will appear.



"I'm really excited to share our history and vision for custard apples with Australia, as well as hear from other growers and all that they do to produce the highest quality fruit, vegetables and nuts," Mr Jackson said.

"One of our projects funded through Hort Innovation include the custard apple elite varietal trial. We are trying to define species that grow better than others.



"We are looking at different coloured or shaped fruit, seedless fruit, as well as nutrition and water development.



"We are sharing the information amongst growers, trying to identify what growers are doing differently."

For more information, grower videos, research and development projects, visit: https://www.horticulture.com.au/growers/my-market-kitchen/

