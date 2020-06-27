Fuel prices drop to 39.9c litre in tiny town price war

The Mobil in Crookwell, NSW dropped their prices to 49.9c litre on Friday afternoon, but shortly after the Metro Zone service station went one better lowering theirs to 39.9c litre. Photo contributed.

Locals took advantage of the cheapest petrol prices seen in years as E10 fuel sold for 39.9 cents in a regional NSW town on Friday.

Crookwell, located in the Southern Tablelands of NSW, was the place everyone wanted to know as the fuel price war within the town left locals cheering.



On Friday afternoon, the local Mobil service centre dropped their price to 49.9c per litre, but shortly after the Metro Zone lowered their E10 fuel from $1.02 to 39.9c.

Angela O'Brien, a grazier located outside of Crookwell made the trip in her own ute before returning in her father's to fill up.

"I managed to fill up five 20 litre jerrycans and two 20 litre ones," Ms O'Brien said.

"Out of the two trips I managed to put fuel into two motorbikes, a tractor, and a zero turn mower. One ute tank was half empty and the other was on empty, so it was worth the two trips."

Posts on Facebook had people from around the country asking where the little town was and some saying a three hour trip would be worth the effort.

The prices didn't stay low for long however, with fuel returning to a more sustainable price by Saturday morning.

According to Fuel Check NSW, the average price of E10 across NSW on Friday was $1.18 cents per litre.

Metro Zone lowered their prices to 39c litre on Friday afternoon. Photo Robbie Smith

Cars were backed up at both petrol stations. Photo Robbie Smith.

