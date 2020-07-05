Vote for your favorite in Sire Shootout

+91























































































































































































A lineup of 83 bulls all available for sale in 2020 have been entered in the Sire Shootout, but who will win?

We want to hear what the public have to say in our viewer's choice competition.



Voting will close midnight on July 9 with the winner to be announced online the following day. The sire with the most votes will walk away with a $1000 ACM advertising credit for their owner.

Live streaming of the Sire Shootout judging will take place across the North Queensland Register, Queensland Country Life, The Land, Stock and Land, Stock Journal and Farm Weekly websites from 7pm July 7-9.

All of the bulls entered in the competition are for sale either by public auction or private offers.

