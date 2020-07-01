Six nominate for a vacant spot on CBH board

SIX southern growers have put their hat into the ring for the CBH Group district four by-election.

CBH is holding the election to appoint one person to the board to represent district four, which covers the southern Wheatbelt and western section of the Great Southern, from Darkan, Wagin, Lake Grace and Newdegate in the north to Albany in the south.

District four was left with two vacancies after former chairman Wally Newman resigned in April and long-serving director Trevor Badger was voted off the board by members in May.

The exit of the two directors ended a tumultuous period for the co-operative which was filled with in-fighting and endless blame games.

CBH announced the by-election alongside a review of the co-operative's governance structure.

When the announcement was first made chairman Simon Stead said the decision to only elect one director was in light of the fact that one of the things the review would consider is board size.

"Under the way we operate now, District 4 is entitled to be represented at the board table, it's important members in that zone have the ability to elect at least one replacement director," Mr Stead said.

"We're seeking to have the time to do this governance review and make recommendations to the whole membership and if there is to be any downsizing of the board, then we don't have to start making changes to sitting directors."

The six candidates up for election are Bill Bailey, from Jerramungup, Shane Carruthers, Lake Grace, Scott Crosby, Nyabing, Phillip O'Meehan, Borden, Royce Taylor, Lake Grace and Helen Woodhams, Kojonup.

Ballot packs containing full voting information have been mailed to eligible grower members residing in District 4, with votes needing to be submitted prior to the close of the poll at 10am on August 7.

The successful candidate will sit for a term through to February 2022.