New Seed Storm seeding bar unveiled

GNOWANGERUP manufacturer Duraquip has officially unveiled its highly anticipated Seed Storm seeding bar and appointed McIntosh & Son as exclusive dealers.



Two prototypes - 18.2 metre and 24.2m working widths - successfully completed a 4000-hectare seeding program this year.

The three row bar is available in working widths from 10.6m to 24.2m with three, five and seven section configurations.

Tyne row spacings are 250 millimetres or 300mm.

Field testing of the 24.2m model involved the placement of 30 tonne standard weight kits on a Versatile 620DT track tractor.

The total weight of the seeding rig was 100t with a digging depth of 125mm with a total of 96 tynes operating on 1200psi tyne breakout pressure.

According to Duraquip director Garry Richardson, the Seed Storm is a result of a judgement by the company there was an opening in the market for such a bar.

The development of the retracting hydraulic tyne system and main frame lift has resulted in a manageable 7.5 metre transport width for all models.

"It was the same reason why we started making the Tornado (seed and fertiliser bin) because there was nothing like it in the market," Mr Richardson said.

According to Mr Richardson, the 24.2m seeding bar market is growing.

"There are farmers out there who want to get more done and we now have tractors that can pull these machines," he said.

"The design parameters tick the boxes for trash flow, flotation and ground-following, floating hitch and a single frame lift.

"Not many bars have all of these features and we've added extra features such as solid hydraulic lines across the bar to minimise the hosing to each Ground Hog tyne assembly and seeding module.

"It's a fully braced frame with heavy duty wall boxed sections so it's a very strong bar.

"It has a strong frame but we made it flexible enough so it would avoid cracking.

"It also has a floating drawbar, for contour following ability and excellent fore and aft frame stability.

"It rides where you set it, doesn't twist into the ground and doesn't skate along the top either, even in exceptionally hard digging conditions."

According to Mr Richardson, a significant amount of FEA stress analysis testing was done to ensure optimum frame strength while the bar was been designed for low maintenance.

"For example, we only use Gar-Max bushes for all linkage components so greasing is kept to a minimum," he said.

"They are self-lubricating bushes and designed for high-load capacity and shock resistance and they're long-wearing."

According to Duraquip, trash flow is maximised with the Seed Storm as all wheels sit clear of the seeding area, situated in front and behind the tyne ranks.

This ensures the maximum possible trash flow through the machine, without dragging up around wheels.

It also provides more room to change points.

According to McIntosh & Son Southern dealer principal Devon Gilmour, the Seed Storm would give the company two seeding bars to "meet the needs of the market".

"We've been in tillage for a long time and it's part of our DNA," Mr Gilmour said.

"Tillage isn't a one-size-fits-all solution and different bars and different ground engaging solutions meet different requirements in the market.

"This was a driver in taking on the Ground Hog franchise five or six years ago and the Seed Storm brings that package together."

Mr Richardson also lauded McIntosh & Son as a progressive dealership that had a strong dealer network with a commitment to country towns.

"You only have to look at what they've achieved in bringing more professionalism into the business along with a strong sales team, excellent service back-up and huge parts support.

"And the fact they already were selling Ground Hog tyne assemblies and seeding modules made it pretty easy for us to want to partner with them."

Mr Gilmour said McIntosh & Son and McIntosh Distribution continue their long partnership with Morris Industries.

"We have received positive feedback from our Morris Quantum bar owners this season and we already have stock of bars and air carts available for 2021," he said.