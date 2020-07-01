Strong interest in Gold Star Combines

AFGRI Equipment has been advertising 'Gold Star Combines' in Farm Weekly in recent weeks, triggering enquiry mainly from WA with increased interest in other used combine harvesters from Victoria and New South Wales.

The headers are low hour S Series models mostly ranging between 900 and 1500 separator hours.

According to AFGRI Equipment territory sales manager Campbell Aiken, Wagin, the models are all fully workshop tested and serviced with extended engine and powertrain warranties.

"They're in excellent condition and we've had quite a few sales already with guys wanting them before the June 30 tax depreciation deadline," Campbell said.

"Other guys want to ensure they've got one for this year's harvest and we're getting phone calls every time it rains in the east.

"There are limited stocks of used equipment in Victoria and NSW, particularly and I'm expecting more enquiry this week following last week's good rains."

The expected momentum from the Eastern States has tightened up used inventory stocks in Western Australia and may force local farmers to move now on their harvest requirements.

There also is limited stock of new 2020-build 700 Series with Seed Terminator and Redekop Seed Control Unit (SCU) options.

"AFGRI pre-ordered units earlier this year based on enquiry when confidence levels were not as high as they are now," Campbell said.

"Normally this time of the year you wouldn't be able to order a new header with a guarantee it would arrive in time for harvest.

"But our early ordering will guarantee on-farm delivery probably starting late October.

"So we're in a fairly unique position of being able to offer comprehensively serviced new and used headers with a guaranteed delivery date."

Campbell also told Torque tillage enquiry for 2021 is strong.

"From what we're seeing, there is a trend to bigger tanks but working widths of seeding bars still vary between 40, 60 and 80 feet (12.2 metres, 18.2m, 24.2m),'' he said.

Torque suggests you speak with your local AFGRI dealer about your harvest requirements soon because low finance deals may not last forever.