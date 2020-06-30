A man accused of swindling more than $2.5 million from farmers by on-selling cattle that did not exist, were dead or had already been sold has faced court for the first time.

Corey Dean Ireland was arrested in April following a police investigation into the suspected fraudulent sale and trading of cattle in the Riverina.



The Strike Force Seger investigation, led by the Rural Crime Prevention Unit, was formed in April 2019 after a series of reports were made to police.



Mr Ireland, from Kyeamba, was charged with eight counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.



The 45-year-old and his solicitor Jacob Carswell-Doherty, from Sydney-based law firm Foulsham & Geddes, dialled into Wagga Local Court via phone when the case was mentioned on Wednesday.

Mr Carswell-Doherty told the court his client was ready to enter a plea, but Magistrate Christopher Halburd said the case would be adjourned to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions time to elect.



The police prosecutor had earlier indicated the case could be referred to the DPP.



Court documents state Mr Ireland allegedly entered business agreements with a number of farmers regarding the purchase, management or agistment of cattle, and obtained a financial advantage by selling or otherwise disposing of the animals.

Police allege Mr Ireland on-sold cattle that did not exist, were deceased prior to purchase or had been on-sold without their knowledge.



Each alleged offence ranged in value from $75,000 to $605,000.

Investigators searched a rural property at Kyeamba in December, seizing computers and documentation.



More than 400 Angus cows and calves were inspected.

Mr Ireland's case was adjourned to August 5 and he will be excused from court if legally represented.

The story Cattle breeder faces court over alleged $2.5m fraud first appeared on The Daily Advertiser.