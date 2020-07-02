Farm Weekly plans virtual agricultural field day

THE COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 the year of change.

We've experienced changes to the way we live our lives, to the way we interact and to the way we do business.

We endured intrastate border restrictions and now as the State borders remain closed, Western Australia is being touted as an island within an island.

All of which has further highlighted the uniqueness of our resources and primary industry-rich State.

As one of WA's key sectors, agriculture has proven to be among the least-affected industries, but it has not been totally immune.

A big casualty has been the annual machinery field days at Mingenew, Dowerin and Newdegate.

This August and September there will be no flurry of activity as exhibitors and visitors alike flock to these drawcard annual events in the heart of the Wheatbelt.

They've been a physical showcase for businesses spread across the length and breadth of the nation, but not this year.

All of which has prompted us to change the way we do things to promote you, the regular exhibitors at these significant industry events.

Welcome to the Farm Weekly Virtual Agricultural Field Day.

In the Thursday, August 20 issue of Farm Weekly we will publish an 80-page, full colour gloss, square tabloid magazine (on the same size and quality paper stock as the monthly Ripe magazine).

It will be open to all businesses and service providers operating in the agricultural space with a solid mix of editorials and advertising but with a significant twist.

We will also produce an interactive online equivalent with capacity for direct links to your business's websites, videos, TV commercials, photo galleries and product information through a virtual exhibitor list, all at no extra charge.

Simply provide us with your URLs and Farm Weekly will upload them.

Start gathering your collateral today and we'll see you at the Farm Weekly Agricultural Field Day on Thursday, August 20.