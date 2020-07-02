Smaller hay runs to help farmers

WHILE most people have been concerned about the affect of COVID-19, Farmers Across Borders (FAB) has still been working to help producers in need.

Since its major hay run of 20 road trains to Meekatharra in January, the charity has delivered smaller loads of hay to areas including Carnarvon, Mullewa and Salmon Gums, with another load soon to hit the road for Mt Magnet.

FAB president and farmer Sam Starcevich, Salmon Gums, said the organisation didn't have any big hay runs planned as yet.

"We will just wait to see how the season pans out and then go from there before we organise another big run," Ms Starcevich said.

"So for the time being we have just been doing smaller runs with one or two road trains to help people out."

One road train holds about 70 bales or 45 tonnes of hay and drivers of recent trips have been FAB vice-president Ross Stone, Mick Rolland and Greg Fisher, with Graeme Perks soon headed for Mt Magnet.

Prior to the January hay run FAB had a stockpile of more than 4000 bales and Ms Starcevich said the supply has dropped off a lot to about 500 bales, which is mostly straw, but she said it won't be too long until they could stock up.

"We will always have straw to bale to help people out," she said.

"And even if they don't qualify for drought help, they can purchase hay from us, which then goes towards our fuel to help other people.

"That's what we (Sam and husband Darren) did because we have been carting heaps of water."

FAB held its annual general meeting recently and decided to reduce its committee from 12 to seven members.

"Having a smaller committee will enable us to streamline things a bit more and be more focused," Ms Starcevich said.

"We have a really good team and we all work well together and get along like mates, which makes the work that we do even better."

Also on the committee are Darren Starcevich as treasurer, Christiane Smith as secretary and committee members Mick Rolland, Mick Pratt, Gillian Inkster, Graham "Rocket" Harris, Elaine Egan, Gary Norwood and Graeme Perks.