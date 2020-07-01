O'Callaghan set to serve Wheatbelt beat

FORMER police commissioner Karl O'Callaghan is keen to get out on the ground after being appointed Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management (NRM) Incorporated chief executive officer last week.

Mr O'Callaghan, who retired from his high-profile role in 2017, told Farm Weekly he was looking forward to a new challenge.

"I haven't been commissioner for three years so I have been doing other things in the meantime, but this is the sort of role that I can really make some inroads in," Mr O'Callaghan said.

"The office is in Northam but I think I'll be spending a lot of time on the road in the Wheatbelt talking to farmers and local government members to help get projects up and running.

"I'm looking forward to getting out on the ground in regional WA, as it was one of the aspects I loved in my role as commissioner."

Serving as a superintendent in the Wheatbelt in 1998 and 1999, Mr O'Callaghan said he knew the region well.

"We had 28 police stations in those days, so I was always on the road and it was fabulous to travel around the Wheatbelt," Mr O'Callaghan said.

"There are a lot of hidden secrets in the Wheatbelt that nobody knows about and I think part of my role will be making sure people find out about those things."

Wheatbelt NRM chairwoman Debra Rule said the organisation was delighted to secure Mr O'Callaghan for the position.

"Karl's high profile and reputation will enable us to showcase the incredible work of this organisation and enable our story to be heard by a wider range of stakeholders and potential partners," Ms Rule said.

"His skills, experience and leadership abilities will ensure Wheatbelt NRM continues to engage the community and the region in creating a vibrant and healthy environment.

"We are very excited to have Karl join the Wheatbelt team."

Mr O'Callaghan will commence the role in late July.