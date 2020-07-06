3DLook to make online shopping easier, reducing clothing waste

As clothing sales move predominantly online across the world, a new initiative is making the process smoother.

3DLook is a mobile body scanning system that only requires two photos of an individual's body to determine their exact size.

The company's chief strategy officer Whitney Cathcart said the platform had the ability to reduce waste in an industry that was famous for it.

"Brands and retailers will now for the first time have the ability to understand what their consumer actually looks like, so they can think about building the product at a design level," Ms Cathcart said.

"Our hardware will allow consumers to buy better the product that fits them properly."



3DLook co-founder and chief executive Vadim Rogovskiy said the initial idea was to create easy to use, scalable technology that didn't require special hardware, but instead just two photos from any smartphone.

"While we have very few requirements, the accuracy is higher than some hardware scanners," Mr Rogovskiy said.

"We can use this technology to collect the biggest database of human body measurements and 3D models in the world."

And Fox & Lillie Rural technical and marketing manager Eamon Timms said this sort of technology was part of the solution in a challenging time for the retail sector.

"Out of this crisis, supply chain changes will be inevitable, [and] this issue has certainly sped up the pace that things will change and much commentary in the garment industry about how significant e-commerce has been," Mr Timms said.



"Garment sales online have been rising very strongly although nowhere near enough to compensate for the drop in bricks and mortar retailing.



"Much of the commentary does discuss how these new habits will stay in place for many people even after the vaccine is discovered and normal shopping resumes."

He said 3DLook was an interesting signal to the future.

"[It uses] powerful artificial intelligence that allows users of their system to send them two photos and advise their height and gender to determine perfect fit," he said.



"One full length front photo and one full length side photo is all you need, while manufacturers can use algorithms with the average of the majority of their customer base to determine sizing for designing their range or you can use to buy the correct size from their catalogue."



He said the technology had now been furthered to allow a tailor to make a bespoke garment to your exact size.



"It's amazing technology and part of the solution in the future in a number of ways," he said.



"Waste will be counted in a way society has not been accounting for it before, not since wartime anyway.



"The perfect fit every time, apart from when a pandemic comes along to expand some girths a little!"

