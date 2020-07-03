Boutique design e-styling and shopping service

Showcasing the ever popular Skinny Lockers, the ultimate in stylish storage and organisation. Photo by: Mustard Made.

THEY say change is as good as a holiday, when it comes to the interior of your home the satisfaction of an inspired new space certainly sets the tone for comfort, enjoyment and relaxation.

When making a significant decision like, completely restyling, your living room or bedroom, inspiration can come from many different sources.

For many this can be really overwhelming and couple this with distance and accessibility, being regional or remote can make the task even more daunting.

Cranmore Home & Co is an established, trusted online homewares and design business, that takes the guesswork and stress out of reimagining and designing your space, with quality homewares and furniture.

Cranmore Home & CO owner and curator Jayne Graham.

Owner and curator, Jayne Graham, said she was in a unique position to offer Western Australian and Australian designed, made and handmade goods to all areas of WA and the rest of Australia.

"It is an online only business and I work with boutique brands, that are all Australian brands, with suppliers and distributors here in Australia," Ms Graham said.

"It really is a good, eclectic mix of designer furniture and handmade furniture and products that are Australian designed.

"Our point of difference is that we curate boutique brands, you can't just walk into any furniture shop and buy these items.

"We don't own any of this ourselves, although we do stock small homewares here in a warehouse.

"All our bigger furniture and items, we work with our partners to distribute and to get them to our customers."

A super versatile and popular item, we have styled the Klop Stool as an occasional side table in bedroom and living rooms and also in bathrooms adjacent to the bath for the all important glass of wine or book! Photo by: Uniqwa Collections, Klop Stool.

Having such exclusive access to chic Australian designed and handmade products has allowed Cranmore Home & Co the means to utilise these products in their specialist styling service online.

Cranmore Home & Co now offer a free, no obligation 'E-Styling' and 'Shop The Look' service.

Have you been looking everywhere for that particular pendant, sofa, desk or duvet cover and just can't find it, or aren't quite sure if what you are looking for will match your existing pieces?

Or do you want to do a whole new restyle of your space and don't know where to start?

Then Cranmore Home & Co will be able to help you.

Ms Graham said she has always loved to shop and after completing an interior design course, found Cranmore Home & Co and it became a passion.

The love of shopping and styling rooms, coupled with the selection of brands and partners that Cranmore Home & Co work with, means they can find you bespoke, amazing items to complement any space and taste.

The item may not even be on their site, but Ms Graham knows the current trends and where to find what you are looking for.

She can shop for you and guarantee she will source quality products and provide a professional service.

All that is required of you, the customer, is to complete a few styling questions that you will be sent once you have contacted Cranmore Home & Co, and also some photos of your space or ideal pieces.

Then it will all begin with a mood board to start the process and move forward from there.

It is not just about your own home either, if you require assistance styling your holiday home or investment property, with furniture that looks good and will stand the test of time, Ms Graham said they have the experience to help find commercial grade furniture, that still looks great.

If you have an ABN you can also access their great trade discounts.

Ms Graham said they have regional clients from all over Australia.

Pony Riders recent collection Sheltered. Authentic limited edition textiles, organic stonewashed canvas bedding and accessories for home, available from Cranmore Home & Co. Photo by: Pony Rider.

"In particular we have a lot of clients from down south in WA," she said.

"But we also have clients all the way up in Broome and many places in between.

"We find people want to have a really beautiful space, but find the logistics of purchasing the items and having them delivered is not only scary but extremely expensive.

"The key with regional areas is people can't get to shops easily, but because I have suppliers from all over Australia and have the contacts to organise delivery - it makes the whole process easier and they know they can trust the quality and design.

"It is one point of contact."

She said they often received calls from regional customers who want to redo their lounge, but don't know where to start.

This is why their package of styling and personal 'shopping the look' for customers is ideal.

The Cranmore Home and Co website features a 'Style Files' link to instant inspiration, as well as lists of all their partner brands and examples of products.

The 'Interior Inspiration' section has links to some of the mood boards they have recently completed for clients including - Coastal Living, Keeping Cosy Through Iso, Sideboards and Dressers, and Lighting Love, as examples.

Ms Graham said she loves the whole process.

"The personal service, the boutique brands, putting it together and getting it to the clients, it is a real passion for me," she said.

"I have a background in marketing, sales and fundraising and I was the state partnerships manager for the Starlight Children's Foundation here for years.

"But I have always loved to shop and had a secret passion for interiors and homewares.

"I have even been known to my friends as the crazy cushion lady, rather than the crazy cat lady, because I am always buying cushions.

"I should be selling them, but I love buying them also.

"I originally did the interior design course to find out what part of the industry I loved, I knew I loved shopping and design and homewares.

"It really came down to that, I wanted to own a business in the industry, that wasn't necessarily interior design.

"I wanted to provide people with all the gorgeous pieces I find, which is what led me to Cranmore Home & Co in the first place.

That was almost two years ago now and Ms Graham has not looked back, having built an affinity with the brands and enjoying working with clients to provide the look they want.

