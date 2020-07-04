Southern lifestyle property has it all

PERANDAL is an outstanding, quality, small lifestyle property at Narrikup.

It is 26 kilometres north of Albany and 24km south of Mt Barker on Albany Highway.

The owners have placed Perandal on the market due to their wish to downsize and retire back into city life after owning the property for about 13 years.

Perandal has excellent and abundant improvements for a property of this size, including a large, quality, double brick veneer and Colorbond home.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has a large open-plan kitchen with a walk-in pantry, dining and bar area, a large office, formal lounge area, two-vehicle garage and verandahs on all sides.

Quality features are throughout, including high ceilings and jarrah door frames and skirtings.

The home was built in 1996 and is estimated to measure 650 square metres.

Farm buildings include a steel and corrugated iron 34 metre x 8m machinery shed/workshop/ fertiliser shed, a two-stand 12m x 6m shearing shed with raised flooring, steel and corrugated iron wood shed, steel and wood cattle yards and pine sheep yards.

All improvements are in good condition.

Soil types consist of a mix of sandy loams over gravels and ironstone, with pastures being a mix of clovers, ryes and kikuyu grass.

Excellent growth rates are achieved on the property, with the owners cutting extra hay and silage over the past few years.

Perandal is in a high rainfall region of the State and on a four-year average of 813 millimetres.

The property is well watered from rainwater tanks for domestic purposes and is also connected to scheme water.

There are also five good soaks that have been cleaned out this year, plus a good bore at 19m and water at 10m, which is fully equipped and tested at 170ms/m and a pH of 5.6, with a good, steady flow rate.

Most fencing on Perandal is former deer fencing at 1.8m high, on pine and steel posts with some areas electric and is all in good, serviceable condition.

Excellent fertiliser applications have been carried out over the years with SCMZ applied, plus plain super at 200 kilograms per hectare.

The owners have also applied lime at 2.5 tonnes per hectare and gypsum.

The property has run cattle for many years and before that as a deer farm.

It's expected the property can carry about 20 to 30 breeders per year, with current numbers being 20 steers.

Shire rates estimated at about $1800 per annum.

Perandal is an exceptional lifestyle property, close to many pristine beaches, national parks, vineyards and other tourist attractions.

Price: From $848,000

Location: Narrikup

Area: 46.46ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts