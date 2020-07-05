Riverslea has no shortage of water

THIS quality, small rural lifestyle property, known as Riverslea, is about 37 kilometres north east of Albany, within a picturesque location with the King River on its eastern boundary.

Measuring 70.06 hectares, most of the property is cleared and grazable except for a small area of shade and shelter belts.

Pastures are a mix of clovers and ryes.

The soil types are a good mix of river loams, granite loams and gravel loams over most of the property and the landscape is undulating to the east and towards the Kalgan River.

Original vegetation comprised jarrah, redgum, sheoak and tea-tree.

Situated within the 600 millimetre plus rain region in the Great Southern, Riverslea has an abundant water supply from numerous dams that include two large key dams, plus one large soak that is spring-fed from the property and is now over-flowing.

Water supply is a strong feature of Riverslea.

Fencing is of a mixed standard, with most being in good condition and constructed of prefabricated Ringlock on wood and steel posts.

The property is fenced into seven main paddocks with one small holding paddock and is suitable for cattle and/or sheep.

Riverslea is capable of running 250 ewes plus their lambs in most years.

Improvements on the property are extensive and very adequate for any mixed rural activity you may wish to do and/or develop.

The homestead is constructed of fibro and brick with an iron roof.

It has three bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge area, bathroom with a toilet, laundry and a three vehicle garage.

The home is aged and presents in fair condition, featuring jarrah flooring.

Outbuildings include small sheds for storage, a near new two-stand shearing shed with sheep yards alongside, a workshop, general purpose machinery shed, hay shed, 20 foot sea container utilised as a cool room and two 40ft sea containers with a roof over them to create a storage shed.

There are also five fully fenced large chook pens with hutches and water, as well as timber cattle yards with a bale.

Two concrete water tanks provide water storage, with one being for domestic use and the other for farm use as spray water and stock water if required.

The property also has a large orchard with mixed fruit and citrus trees.

The planting of the orchard commenced in 2005 and has developed over the years and nowadays planting still occurs as new varieties come along and as replacements.

There is a mix of about 500 citrus trees, including lemons, limes mandarines and oranges, stone fruit in eight varieties, plums, apples and pears.

Olives also are planted as wind breaks around the edges of the orchard.

Price: $975,000

Location: Napier

Area: 70.06ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts