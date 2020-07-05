A gun of a farm on beautiful country

SHELLGUN Farm, on Wheatley-Giblett Road, is within easy reach of Bridgetown.

Endless scenic features are across this 92 hectare offering, starting with a steel-framed, HardiPlank and zincalume roof, large family home.

Built in 2008, the house was constructed to take in 360 degree views over the surrounding countryside.

It is north/south-facing with an area of about 470 square metres under the main roof.

The homestead consists of four queen-sized bedrooms which all have built-in wardrobes, two well-size bathrooms and two toilets.

All rooms have 2.6 metre ceilings.

The open-plan living area is large, family friendly and features a spacious kitchen.

The numerous tasteful features which are prominent throughout the homestead will be appreciated on inspection.

About 300,000 litres of rainwater is more than adequate to service the household needs.

Property water comes from four soaks and six dams to assure a year-round supply to livestock and gardens, some of which is reticulated.

There are two steel sheds on Shellgun Farm, which are more than ample to service storage needs, along with a good set of sheep/cattle yards.

Attached to the yards is an undercover shearing and drenching facility, along with a water tank and trough.

Fencing throughout is in good condition and each paddock has a swinging gate and some fencing is electrified.

Another feature of the property is the laneway system for ease of stock movement.

The land itself is mainly quality granite loams across undulating to slightly hilly country in some sections, with picturesque granite outcrops in parts.

This adds to the scenic aspect of Shellgun Farm, which has unrestricted views straight down to the Blackwood River from the crest of the south west corner of the property.

There is the prospect of employment off the property.

The owners have applied a sound fertiliser practice over the years.

An added bonus is the possibility of the property adjoining to Shellgun Farm being available for a long lease.

This portion measures 47ha.

Shellgun Farm has many other features that only an inspection would reveal.

For sale at $1.3 million, Shellgun Farm is available for a very realistic price.

Price: $1.3m

Location: Winnejup

Area: 92ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Heath 0429 311 223