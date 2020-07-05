Beautiful home with all the trimmings

THIS deluxe family home at 1 Caridi Close, Merredin, is immaculately presented and ready for a large family or retirees to enjoy.

The solid, double brick and zincalume home comprises four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large study, formal lounge room, spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family area with new flooring, a new designer kitchen and separate home theatre.

The paved driveway leads to the double garage which is under the main roof and has an electric tilt door.

Ducted, reverse cycle air-conditioning with zone control, a solar hot water system and a ducted vacuum system complement the house.

The rear, paved, entertaining patio area overlooks the neat backyard and below ground swimming pool.

Also outside is a seven metre x 6m workshop/shed with double roller doors and a toilet.

On a 1948 square metre block with side gates for rear yard access, this quality property features native bushland views behind.

Price: Contact agent

Location: Merredin

Business: 1948m2

Agent: Elders Real Estate