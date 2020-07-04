Thoughtfully designed luxury beach house

REFERRED to in various design publications as 'The Tree House on Wylie', this architecturally designed home is positioned so that green canopies meld into blue ocean views and allows you to focus on the activity at Eyre Park or simply gaze at distant mountain ranges.

This multi-award winning home offers the highest level of finish, top quality appliances, convenience and low-maintenance requirements, while enjoying everything exclusive Middleton Beach offers.

Inside, the designer's use of natural colours, textures and carefully selected raw materials creates an instant sense of calm, which contrast with the striking stained timber, black weatherboard and recycled Fremantle brick exterior.

From the ground level entry, a tailored marine ply staircase leads to the main living area, where there is a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces with stunning views.

There is a spacious dining area and the well-appointed kitchen features a Siemans wall oven, steam oven, built-in coffee machine, integrated dishwasher, gas cook top, premium Essa Stone benchtops and splashback and a sizable scullery.

Upstairs the tranquil parents' retreat, via an open office space, includes the master bedroom which opens to its own deck with timber privacy screens and ocean glimpses.

The adjoining ensuite has a double vanity, double shower and walk-in dressing room.

On the lower level, the three well-size bedrooms have direct access to a decking area with views.

A private outdoor shower, oversized double garage and storage under the home completes the package.

Price: From $1.25m

Location: Middleton Beach

Area: 482m2

Agent: Mason Realty