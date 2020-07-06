New plan to develop State infrastructure

THE State government is seeking feedback from industry stakeholders after launching a 20-year State Infrastructure Strategy discussion paper recently.

In the discussion paper Infrastructure WA (IWA) outlines how it intends to develop a long-term infrastructure strategy and includes a series of 22 targeted consultation questions about the future of WA infrastructure.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback on the issues and proposals outlined in the paper.

During an eight-week engagement period, IWA will conduct 14 workshops across Western Australia and seek feedback through an online submission format.

IWA chairman John Langoulant said the strategy was the foundation of the organisation's advice to government.

"The feedback we receive on this discussion paper will inform the development of the strategy and it is critical that we hear from those stakeholders who rely on the State's infrastructure for their wellbeing and prosperity," Mr Langoulant said.

"I encourage a productive, open and robust discussion about the issues canvassed in this discussion paper.

"This is an opportunity for stakeholders and the community to be a part of the process."

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton, who attended an IWA Stakeholder Infrastructure Strategy Discussion breakfast with other industry representatives ahead of the release of the discussion paper, said WAFarmers would take a focused approach and provide advice and feedback as IWA developed the plan further.

"Even though the regions might represent only 10 per cent of the State's population, they are a key driver for the State's prosperity," Mr Turton said.

"From an agricultural and primary industry point of view, we will do quite a lot of policy input around water, energy, transport, health, education and connectivity, which is probably six out of their 10 major focus points."

Mr Turton said WAFarmers would also draw focus to the State's domestic and global supply chains, saying WA required an efficient supply chain that minimised the time and cost of receiving goods and services.

"That shifts into what will be the trade patterns for WA produce in the future - will it stay the same or will our markets change and, if they do, how do we change our supply chains accordingly?" Mr Turton said.

"We will also focus on the acceleration of the development of technologies which will assist farmers and primary industry in general - whether that be in job upskilling and new training or things like the introduction of automated vehicles and how that will affect road, rail and air and future infrastructure planning."

Premier Mark McGowan said infrastructure investment was critical to WA's future, helping to support a diversified economy, create long-term jobs and provide greater certainty to industry.

"It's vital we have a pipeline of projects to build and develop communities and shape the State for generations to come while supporting local workers in jobs right along the way," Mr McGowan said.

Submissions close at 5pm on Friday August 21, 2020.