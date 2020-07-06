All Makes Ag takes on Queensland rippers

WESTERN Australian parts and machinery suppliers All Makes Ag, has announced it is now the official stockist of all TTQ Agriculture products throughout the Wheatbelt.

TTQ, which is Australian-owned and based in Toowoomba, Queensland, has made a big splash in the deep ripping scene in WA in the past 18 months with its market leading range of rippers, including the massive 25 tonne Super Raptor which is reportedly the biggest machine of its type ever built.

TTQ manufactures all its machines in Australia and has a unique design philosophy and build process that allows the end users to design their own rig to suit the specific operational requirements of their farm.

The company supplies machinery to the broadacre, row crop and cattle industries and has a number of market-leading machines in its range.

TTQ will be delivering the first machines to All Makes Ag in late winter this year.

All Makes Ag is an agricultural machinery and parts supplier, with branches in Northam, Geraldton, Newdegate and Esperance.

The company is a supplier of Kubota and Krone equipment, with Goldacres sprayers available through its Geraldton branch.

All Make Ag general manager Bernard McLean said he and his team were very excited to be working with such a great Australian brand as TTQ, especially as its approach to customisation means his team will have a great advantage against some more established brands.

p More information: Northam 9621 7744; Geraldton 9964 7443; Newdegate 0418 489 633 or Esperance 9071 2757.