FIFTEEN beef bulls will enter the Sire Shootout interbreed judging ring tonight but only one will remain standing.



After two nights of tough class judging, leading cattleman David Bondfield of Palgrove in Queensland will announce the $5000 supreme bull sponsored by GDL and runner up bull who will receive $2000 in products thanks to Riverina Stockfeeds.

The judging will be livestreamed on the North Queensland Register, Queensland Country Life, The Land, Stock and Land, Stock Journal and Farm Weekly websites along with the Livestock Connect Facebook page from 7pm.



Representing the Bos indicus bulls is Somerton Lazarus exhibited by Somerton Grazing in Queensland, Nicneil Sugar Daddy exhibited by Neil and Nicole Gibbs of Queensland, Bryvonlea Thor exhibited by BH and YB Heck also of Queensland, Watasanta Off the Grid exhibited by Neil Watson from NSW and Trifecta Power Pack from Trifecta Beef in Queensland.



Making up the British bulls is Warragundi Pasadena and Warragundi Phoenix from Warragundi Pastoral in NSW, K5X Pablo P55 from SB Hayward and KL Smith of Queensland, Myanga Justify P99 exhibited by Myanga Angus in NSW, and Bungulla Pac-Man P79 from Bungulla Shorthorns, also of NSW.



The European bulls include Moongool Pilgrim from Keddstock Pty Ltd in Queensland, KBV Penfold from M Rowlands and S Lean of Queensland, Charnelle President from Graham Blanch in Queensland, Clay Gully Pentagon exhibited by Clay Gully Simmentals of Queensland and Morrisvale Quad Runner exhibited by James and Casey Morris from Western Australia.



All of the previous class placings are void and any one of the 15 sires could take the top honours.

The story Who will be named Sire Shootout champion? first appeared on The Land.