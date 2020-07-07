Looking for Farmers and Charmers

THE game of love and dating is one which many haven't figured out - it's complicated, it's confusing and in a world of swiping left and right, it's downright exhausting.

This is coming from a single woman living in the city who at least has options, while the quality might not be great, there is at least a high quantity of people to pick from.

That is something I was reminded of at Wagin Woolorama earlier this year when a bunch of young aggies were talking about dating and I was again complaining how hard it is.

One of them spoke up and asked me to imagine how difficult it would be to find someone if you're living in the country.

There's maybe a couple of single people living in the same town as you, or you come to Perth for a weekend and you're trying to match with someone on an app, go on a date and then not see them again for weeks at a time because you're back out on the farm.

Driving home with a good friend, Generation Ag co-host Lavinia Wehr, we got to chatting about how we really can't complain about dating in the city as we do have options and we're not geographically challenged.

We also decided it wasn't fair - these agricultural professionals living in regional areas are truly amazing people who anyone would be lucky to be with, but they find it so difficult to even get a date.

That is how the idea of Farmers and Charmers came to be, realising there was a way we could help.

We thought the idea of teeing up an aggie from the country with a woman or man from the city and putting them in a podcast studio together to facilitate a first date would be amazing and potentially hilarious.

Then coronavirus and quarantine hit, Lavinia went back down to her family farm in Esperance and the idea fell away.

But two months ago we talked about it again and reaffirmed with each other how brilliant it had the chance of being.

So here we are, we're calling on any agricultural people living in a regional area who are looking for love to apply for Farmers and Charmers: a Generation Ag podcast.

You fill out an application form and submit a photo of yourself, we do a little bit of matchmaking and find you a date with someone we think you might be compatible with.

One Saturday in August, you come into the Farm Weekly office in Perth, sit down with the person you've been matched with and we ask you some weird and wonderful questions.

If you want to see each other again, we'll pass on your details to each other and the rest is up to you.

Applications open tomorrow, July 10, via generationag.com.au/farmers-and-charmers

The only disclaimer is that if it works out, Lavinia and I expect an invite to the wedding.