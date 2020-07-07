Elders launches market analysis business

AGRIBUSINESS giant Elders has launched a new market analysis arm.

Thomas Elder Markets will complement the existing consulting business (Thomas Elder Consulting) and the research, development and extension (R,D&E) division, (Thomas Elder Institute).

The new sector will be headed up by market analysts Andrew Whitelaw and Matt Dalgleish.

Thomas Elder Markets will operate under the independent Thomas Elder banner, separately to the Elders business to ensure complete operational independence in the product offering.

Mr Whitelaw said the aim of the business was simple.

"We're looking to provide unbiased, transparent analysis of the market to the industry," he said.

Elders chief executive Mark Allison said his company understood the importance of good market information.

"Our analysts have a depth of knowledge of the sector and a profound understanding of how the right questions and insights can provide invaluable information for clients making costly decisions," said Mr Allison.

Mr Whitelaw and Mr Dalgleish come to the business from Mecardo, Nutrien's market analysis division.

Thomas Elder Markets commenced operations yesterday with a full website set to be launched by the end of the month.

For more information about available services, visit thomaseldermarkets.com.au

