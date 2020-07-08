2020 Perth Royal Show is go!

THE show will go on!

Premier Mark McGowan announced the 2020 Perth Royal Show will go ahead from September 26 to October 3.

In making the announcement Mr McGowan said the State government had provided $2.1 million to the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) to support the event.

The funding is a one-off support measure to assist the RASWA with recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 and includes a Lotterywest $450,000 grant.

Mr McGowan said the show would provide an opportunity to celebrate one of WA's longest running community events and reward WA people for their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

The show will have some slight differences, but it will have just as much agriculture, entertainment, displays, animals, food and fireworks as in previous years.

There will be a particular focus on supporting and showcasing industry sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19 including tourism, small business, arts and entertainment and non-for-profit organisations.

This includes a pavilion dedicated to encouraging show visitors to 'Wander out Yonder' and plan a trip to regional WA, daily performances showcasing local arts and entertainment groups and displays featuring the great work not-for-profit organisations do and how the public can support them.

Visitors can also take the opportunity to 'Thank a Farmer' by leaving a note of support at the show.

State government funding support will also provide a 25 per cent reduction in ticket prices for family and adult entry to encourage the community to support the show.

"Being able to hold the 2020 Perth Royal Show recognises the work we have all done in restricting the spread of COVID-19 across our State, and is a great achievement for all Western Australians to be proud of and celebrate," Mr McGowan said.