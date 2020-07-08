Avid fundraiser is planning a big walk

ONE Narrogin resident is going the extra kilometre to raise funds for a beloved rural charity - literally.

From Thursday, August 27, Ann McLeish will be hitting the bitumen on foot for a 202 kilometre journey from Narrogin to Newdegate, via Wagin, to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

It will be her third fundraiser, on the back of walking from Narrogin to Perth in 2011 and then from Narrogin to Albany in 2012.

Now 75-years-old, Ms McLeish is up for the challenge, knowing that this one will be her hardest yet.

With two support vehicles, she aims to cover 20-25km a day, with her arrival to Newdegate scheduled for Thursday, September 3.

It's a date that might ring a bell for Wheatbelt residents as it was the date that the Newdegate Machinery Field Days were meant to start, until the event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

It's rather fitting because the Newdegate Machinery Field Days are what sparked this walk in the first place.

"A man came up to me at Wagin Woolorama last year and said that he knew I collected donations for the RFDS at all the field days and he said that if I walked out to Newdegate this year, he'd donate $100 when I got there and I didn't think it was very much for such a big walk," Ms McLeish said.

"Then COVID-19 happened and the field days were cancelled, so I rang him up and said I would take him up on the offer and I'll walk to Newdegate, so it started from there."

Like many rural and regional residents, the RFDS has a special place in Ms McLeish's heart, with her brother, son and granddaughter using the service.

"Since the coronavirus hit the RFDS has been a lot busier as they have had to fly patients around and then they have to completely fumigate the plane," she said.

Over the years the avid fundraiser has rattled tins at gates for community events across the Wheatbelt, Great Southern and Esperance regions.

Since 2008 Ms McLeish has raised $193,000 for the RFDS and she has already raised $1000 for this walk.

"I went out last week and canvassed the whole area and now someone in every town has got money tins, some towns even have four money tins going," she said.

"Every school along the way is going to participate in a free dress day to help raise money."

When she arrives at Dumbleyung, Ms McLeish will be escorted by police through the town with some school children walking with her.

Then from Lake Grace to Newdegate the crew will have another police escort with another group of school children walking with her.

Ms McLeish said she was looking forward to taking in the scenery and admiring the wildflowers along the way, which she hopes will be in full bloom.