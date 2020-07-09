Livestock producers forum rescheduled

PREPARATIONS are back in full swing for the rescheduled Great Southern Livestock 2020 producer's forum to be held in Albany on October 22-23.

The WA Producers' Co-operative and Stirlings to Coast Farmers grower group are co-hosting the event that was put on hold in May due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"This extra planning time has meant we have had the opportunity to improve the program and expand the event from being a one to two-day event, to give producers more time to absorb information and add practical demonstrations," said WAPC chief executive officer Christine Kershaw.

"It's important for producers to keep up to speed with research and to hear directly from other producers about how they are successfully managing a range of issues on farm."

The first day will be held at a West Kendenup farm with demonstrations and displays followed by a community barbecue.

To be launched by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, the second day will be a producers' day featuring speakers and breakout sessions at the Albany Entertainment Centre.

Event organisers are finalising the program, which will include keynote speakers from a New Zealand co-operative to share their experiences capturing higher value for meat products through producer collaboration and branding.

There will also be a strong focus on water security, weather and climate variability, animal health, nutrition and pasture quality and the latest developments in new technology.

Major sponsors for the event, Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and the WA Livestock Research Committee (WALRC) hope to use the event to capture hot topics for future research and development investment and MLA chef Rafael Ramirez will provide lamb and beef cooking demonstrations.