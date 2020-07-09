Elders launches a market analysis arm

ELDERS has announced the launch of its newest business unit, Thomas Elder Markets (TEM), to expand the business's service offering to clients across Australia.

The new business will offer independent agricultural market analysis with the aim of assisting agricultural stakeholders to make better, more informed decisions that drive profitability on-farm.

TEM will operate under the independent Thomas Elder family, separate from the Elders business to ensure complete operational independence and complement the existing Thomas Elder offering, comprised of Thomas Elders Consulting (TEC), an independent consulting service and Thomas Elder Institute (TEI), the group's research, development and extension arm.

Thomas Elder Markets analyst Andrew Whitelaw said the new venture would deliver independent analytical reports to the farming sector.

Elders chief executive officer Mark Allison said the TEM team had been established with leading agricultural market analysts Andrew Whitelaw and Matt Dalgleish.

"Our analysts have a depth of knowledge of the sector and a profound understanding of how the right questions and insights can provide invaluable information for clients making costly decisions," Mr Allison said.

"The need for accurate and practical data to apply to decision making is a no-brainer in agriculture.

"The more informed our stakeholders and clients can be on commodities and the factors driving activity, the more successfully they can implement strategies over the short and long-term that improve outcomes across their business or the sector more widely."

TEM analyst Andrew Whitelaw said the new business was an exciting venture promising to deliver objective and independent analytical reports to the sector.

"Our experience gained from working in the markets space and providing analytical content allows us to break down complex situations into easily understood and meaningful insights," Mr Whitelaw said.

"While we have an inherent relationship with the Elders business, it's truly important to us that we are an independent entity operating within our own charter to maintain the upmost integrity."

TEM commenced operation at the start of this week.