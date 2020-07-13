Shires welcome the return of Rex flights

AN INCREASE in regional flights to Albany, Esperance and Carnarvon and expanded access to discounted community fares has been welcomed by the respective local shires.

The State government signed an agreement with Regional Express (Rex) airlines last week to extend funding for services on the Albany, Esperance, Carnarvon and Monkey Mia routes until September 30, 2020.

Flights to Albany and Esperance will double to eight per week, while flights to Carnarvon will increase from three to five weekly return services.

Under the new conditions, remaining seats on regional flights will be sold at community fare prices within seven days prior to departure, instead of 24 hours.

Community fares will still be available to purchase more than 30 days prior to departure.

The one-way community fare is priced at $139 for Albany, $138 for Esperance, $158 for Monkey Mia and $199 for Carnarvon and is available to everyone for travel each way.

City of Albany chief executive officer Andrew Sharpe said prior to COVID-19 Rex had consistently been operating 23 return flights from Perth to Albany per week, giving the City of Albany a regular flat monthly airport landing fee of $155,000.

"At the height of the pandemic Rex were operating four return flights from Perth to Albany per week for essential travellers where the fee to the city dropped to a per passenger basis and averaged $15,000 per month," Mr Sharpe said.

"This equated to a loss of roughly $140,000 per month to the city.

"An increase to eight return flights from Perth to Albany per week will bring the per passenger total up to roughly $25,000 per month, reducing the revenue loss to the city from $140,000 to $130,000 per month."

Mr Sharpe said the impact of COVID-19 on Albany's local economy had been compounded by reduced travel opportunities for people to visit the region.

"The proposed increase in flight numbers is a fantastic step forward for Rex, the City of Albany and the Great Southern regional community," he said.

Shire of Esperance president Ian Mickel agreed the increase in flights and expanded access to community fares was a positive step for the region.

"The primary service will still be to get people up and down to Perth as they need, whether people are coming to Esperance to provide services here, or locals are travelling to Perth to attend medical appointments and such," Mr Mickel said.

"But increasing access to the community fares so that tourists can travel to Esperance will be especially valuable during this tough period we are facing."

Mr Mickel said while he would like to see lower regional fares maintained in the long-term, he understood the high costs for intrastate flights.

"We are a very large State and it's a long way for a lot of regional towns to reach their capital city, but if the State government can do anything to help us in that regard it would be very much appreciated," Mr Mickel said.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the State government was still in negotiations with other airlines about what further support could be given to secure competitive airfare deals and capacity across Western Australia for residents and tourists.

WA Tourism Minister Paul Papalia said the community fares presented a great opportunity to "Wander out Yonder in our great State".

"I encourage those thinking about getting away for the school holidays or looking to book a getaway to head to one of these great destinations," Mr Papalia said.