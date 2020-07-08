Bega Cheese has announced it will cut over 70 positions at its Bega site by the end of the year.



On Wednesday Bega Cheese CEO Paul van Heerwaarden said his company had in excess of 2000 employees across all its sites and as a result of an organisational review, 34 positions had been made redundant across the organisation.

"Separate to the organisation review Bega Cheese has also reviewed its processed cheese capacity at Ridge Street in Bega and Strathmerton in Victoria and made the decision to consolidate some processed cheese capacity," Mr van Heerwaarden said.



"The transition of the volume will result in 74 positions being made redundant at our Ridge Street facility by December.



"Voluntary site-wide redundancies will be offered meaning that some processed cheese staff may elect to take the redundancy and there maybe opportunities for processed cheese staff to retrain for other roles within Bega Cheese."



He confirmed the redundancies were not related to COVID-19, so the government JobKeeper program was not applicable to the situation.

Mr van Heerwaarden said Bega Cheese will continue to employee in excess of 600 staff at Bega-based facilities.



The story Bega Cheese announces 74 jobs will be cut at Bega site first appeared on Bega District News.