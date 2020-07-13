Fendt 720 full package for Pinjarra farmer

CHANGING tractor brands is always a big decision.

But having weighed up all the options, Meelon (near Pinjarra) farmer Geoff Kielman, Lilyvale Grazing, chose a Fendt Vario 720 ProfiPLUS model from Wattleup Tractors.

"It was the better package of what we needed to suit our requirements and it came with a reputation for reliability and good re-sale value," Mr Kielman said.

But what clinched the deal for Mr Kielman and his father Ray was a trip to Wattleup's Kewdale workshop to meet the service technician who would be servicing the Fendt.

"We met up with Ifan Bebb who showed us over the workshop before we signed up," he said.

"But we haven't been back to the workshop yet because the first 50 hour service and subsequent 500 hour service were done on-farm."

Mr Kielman oversees an operation running 360 Angus breeders mixed with hay-making to produce 20,000 small square bales for the local equine industry.

"We got the tractor in February and it already has chalked up 700 hours and hasn't missed a beat," he said.

"In fact my father-in-law Rob Hicks loves it and he does the seeding and spreading with it."

The 720 came guidance and variable rate application-ready, along with a 'premium' light package and 'premium' front suspension and cab suspension.

"The overall suspension is great because we've got a lot of rough country and bull holes from the cattle which can be a real pain without suspension," Mr Kielman said.

New optional LED lights include the latest Bi-LED lamps with headlamp levelling while the work lights and corner lights are also fitted with LED lamps, which draw little amperage.

The 700 Series Varios are fitted with re-designed VisoPlus cab and Variotronic transmission which provides Geoff with a 55km/h transport speed.

Remote control buttons on either side of the tractor saves walking around the tractor.

Power offerings range between 107 kiloWatts and 179kW (144-240 horsepower) from a new 6.06 litre Deutz engine with SCR technology and a coated soot filter (CSF), which makes passive regeneration possible without additional fuel injection into the exhaust line.

"Overall it's very impressive and the fuel efficiency is outstanding," Geoff said. "At seeding we were around 20 per cent better off in fuel consumption against our previous front wheel-assist tractor."

According to AGCO that's a minimum saving of at least $6000 in fuel costs based on the machine working 1000 hours a year.

The new four-speed 540/540E/1000/1000E PTO also provides all options required to ensure economical operation of the tractor and Geoff also opted for the 1000rpm front PTO.

Another re-design to the 700 Series encompasses a dual-circuit braking system whereby drivers only need to operate one brake pedal, which is 100 per cent air-based compressed.

The single-wheel brake, found in previous 700 Vario models, is still available as an option.

Since implements are requiring more and more oil, the Fendt has added a larger hydraulic pump as an option to meet any extra demands up to 193 litres a minute.

Other new innovations include a front wiper with a large wiper angle of up to 300 degrees, a new steering column switch and a spray nozzle integrated into the wiper arm.

Watch this, says Meelon farmer Geoff Kielman as he operates the innovative front wiper with a large wiper angle of up to 300 degrees. A new steering column switch and a spray nozzle are integrated into the wiper arm.

The new Vario terminal 10.4-B, with a new terminal holder, new touch technology and an LCD display with LED backlight offers the VarioGuide automatic steering system, VarioDoc documentation, ISOBUS implement control, camera functions and a greater Bluetooth range to operators.

Other tasks for the Fendt at Lilyvale Grazing will include front-mount mowing and baling.

"It'll probably work out about a 1000 hours a year with our contract work thrown in," Mr Kileman said.